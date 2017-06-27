MILWAUKEE, WI - Andrew Serfas of Edwardsville has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. Serfas earned a Bachelor of Science in Biomechanics.

Serfas was one of about 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students who received their diplomas May 21, 2017, at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 75 different countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.





