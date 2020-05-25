JACKSON, Tenn. - Edwardsville's Amy Best joined 595 students who graduated from Union University after the spring semester ended May 14.

Best graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing.

Commencement exercises originally set for May 16 have been rescheduled for June 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held on the university's Great Lawn.

Located in Jackson, Tenn., Union University is a liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. Founded in 1823, Union is the oldest institution relating to the Southern Baptist Convention.

