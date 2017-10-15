Edwardsville's Addy Zeller finishes in five-way tie for 14th at state golf tourney Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Tigers' Addy Zeller finished in a five-way tie for 14th at the IHSA Class 2A Girls Golf Championship at the par-72 Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth, near Decatur, with a 7-over 151 for two rounds after firing a 3-over 75 Saturday. Article continues after sponsor message Winnetka New Trier's Penelope Tir wont he individual state title with an even-par 144 after shooting a 1-under 71 on the day, a shot better than New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central's Brianne Bolden and Barrington's Caroline Smith. Tir's Trevians won the team title with a 27-over 603 for the two days after a team 300 Saturday; Barrington was second at a 37-over 613 and Hinsdale Central was third with a 43-over 619. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending