GRANITE CITY - Abel Anderson, Edwardsville community bank president at First Mid Bank & Trust, has been named 2022 auxiliary board chair for the Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis. He succeeds Nancy LeVault, who held the chair position in 2020.

“I feel fortunate that I have the ability to help others and support the community by volunteering my time as board chair for United Way and the Tri-Cities Area community,” Anderson said. “I know that United Way is supporting and investing in local nonprofits that are serving our community’s greatest needs and directly helping our neighbors, coworkers and friends.”

With more than 15 years of banking and financial experience, Anderson has been with First Mid Bank & Trust since 2014. Prior to joining First Bank and Trust, he was with Centrue Bank and First National Bank of Ottawa.

Anderson’s involvement with United Way spans nearly a decade, first serving as an allocations volunteer in 2013. In addition to his service with United Way, he also currently is a member of the Edwardsville CEO Board, Mobile Intensive Care Board, Edwardsville Rotary Club, and the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber. He also previously served as board chair and on the finance committee for Hospice of Southern IL Board.

United Way’s Tri-Cities Division which serves the cities of Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach and Venice, also welcomed the following as new auxiliary board members for 2022:

Adam Saltsgaver - Royal Banks of Granite City and Jerseyville

Rick Dailey - City of Granite City

