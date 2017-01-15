EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - The Edwardsville and Glen Carbon street departments have been working non stop since Thursday with salt and brine to keep roads clear in the community.

Edwardsville Superintendent of Streets Matt Taul said the city has increased areas to take care of with the Gateway expansion, which requires quite a lot of organization for his crew. Taul said the planning began early in the week for the very successful operation.

Taul said he has a very experienced crew of workers and they are always on top of things during icy streets.

"The key is the preparation and getting to the streets before the ice hits," Taul said in regard to Edwardsville's approach to battling ice on the roads. "We try to be very organized with our process. You have to also be willing to change and adapt as the storm occurs."

Glen Carbon’s Public Works Department was out nearly around the clock through the brunt of the storm on Friday to Saturday.

Residents were continually heard issuing praise for the both Edwardsville and Glen Carbon’s street departments for their excellent work in a difficult weather weekend. The constant salt applications enabled traffic to flow normally throughout the two cities without incidents.

Illinois Department of Transportation workers were also out through the night on Thursday and Friday through the morning and remainder of the day to Saturday. Edwardsville Township and Madison County Highway crews also drew praise from residents around the Edwardsville area for their top efforts on the roads during the storm.

