EDWARDSVILLE - The Annual Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The line-up begins at 4 p.m. in the Woodland Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School parking lots.

All parade entries should be in place no later than 5 p.m., the Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce said. The parade begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Every year, the parade has tremendous participation with floats, bands, community and school organizations, politicians, businesses, and athletes taking part, along with government officials and more.

The Chamber says the safest place to unload are the parking lots of Woodland Elementary and Lincoln Middle School.

“Follow the specific instructions of police officers at the end of the parade route,” the Chamber said. “Do not pull over on Main Street and unload.”

