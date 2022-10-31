EDWARDSVILLE - The Annual Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The line-up begins at 4 p.m. in the Woodland Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School parking lots.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

All parade entries should be in place no later than 5 p.m., the Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce said. The parade begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Every year, the parade has tremendous participation with floats, bands, community and school organizations, politicians, businesses, and athletes taking part, along with government officials and more.

The Chamber says the safest place to unload are the parking lots of Woodland Elementary and Lincoln Middle School.

“Follow the specific instructions of police officers at the end of the parade route,” the Chamber said. “Do not pull over on Main Street and unload.”

More like this:

Spring Tees Off With Mississippi Masters Golf Tourney
Mar 13, 2025
Highland Jaycees Host Annual Schweizerfest
Apr 26, 2025
Edwardsville Township Officials Set to Take Oath of Office on May 19, 2025
2 days ago
Metro-East Lutheran High School Theatre Department to Perform “The Addams Family”  
Apr 24, 2025
Ivy Hall Dispensary Hosts Customer Appreciation Day on April 11 to Mark Grand Opening
Apr 11, 2025

 