EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade is always one of the biggest events of the year in the area and this year’s event, set to start at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, will carry that same momentum.

The theme of this year’s parade is TV Classics and it is already drawing significant interest.

Kerry Smith, of the chamber and a spokesperson for the parade, reminded people that today is the float deadline to not be assessed a $20 late fee and to be positioned at the end of the parade. Halloween parade packets, which include line-up numbers and maps, will be available for pick-up at the Ed/Glen Chamber office from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 18 through 21; remaining packets will be mailed to entrants on Monday, Oct. 24.

Entries are steadily rolling in, Smith said, and she said organizers thank our early sponsors for their generous support. Those include: J.F. Electric, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Associated Pediatric Dentistry LTD, Cassens & Sons, Gori Julian & Associates, Commerce Bank, Glik's Department Store, Goddard School & South Side's All-Star Collision Center.

“It’s just amazing to see amount of time and creativity all kinds of organizations and businesses put into the Halloween Parade,” Smith said. “It is pretty exceptional what people are willing to do to take part in the parade.”

The parade will leave Lincoln Middle School parking lot at Schwarz & West Streets in Edwardsville, then travel east on St. Louis Street to Vandalia Street, then north on North Main Street and will disband at High Street.



In case of inclement weather, the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce will make a determination between 5-5:30 p.m. The announcement will be posted at edglenchamber.com and on the organization’s Facebook page.

If no announcement is made by 5:30 p.m., spectators and participants may assume that the parade will begin promptly at 6:30pm. The Ed/Glen Chamber works closely with the Edwardsville Police Department to assess any public safety concerns due to inclement weather; the parade will occur rain or shine, provided public safety is not at risk. In the case of parade cancellation due to weather/safety concerns, the event will not be rescheduled; refunds will not be issued.



As a reminder, campaigning of any kind is not allowed in this parade.



Please contact the Ed/Glen Chamber office with any questions.

Volunteer opportunities for those who wish to help on the evening of the parade. Please email Kerry (membership@edglenchamber.com) or call 618-656-7600 to sign up as a volunteer. Volunteer roles will be assigned primarily to assist Edwardsville Police Department with crowd control.

