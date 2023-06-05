EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Habitat for Humanity 5K is a key fundraiser for the organization in its mission of constructing houses in the area. One of the coordinators - board member Drew Westerholt - said there was an excellent turnout for last year's event.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Edwardsville Township Park (6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, IL., 62025) and will be an out-and-back course along the Madison County Nickel Plate Trail. Fees are $25 per individual and $30 if they sign up the day of the race. Professional timing will be done by Toolen’s Running Start.

"We are looking forward to another great raise this year," he said. "The money we raised at last year's race went toward our build on Hill Lane in Edwardsville. We recently completed the building of the home on Hill Lane and turned it over to the family who received the house."

"This year's 5K will help raise funds for our next build in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area, which we hope to get started soon," Westerhold said.

Westerhold concluded with this statement: "We look forward to having our community come together and get active to support our vision of providing a community where everyone has a decent place to live," he said.

Habitat For Humanity is an international organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. Habitat works toward the vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live by building strength, stability, and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing.

Registration forms may be mailed in, dropped off at Toolen’s Running at 3260 Green Mt Crossing Dr, O'Fallon, IL 62269, or completed online at https://habitathomesweethome5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=15096

