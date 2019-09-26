Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Hosts Groundbreaking for Unger Eye Care
September 26, 2019 3:02 PM September 27, 2019 9:06 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Unger Eye Care on Sept. 26, 2019.
Dr. Thomas Unger, Dr. Drew Unger, and Dr. Alice Unger are featured on the site of their future location at the intersection of South Illinois Route 157 and Lewis Road in Edwardsville. They are scheduled to open Spring 2020.
