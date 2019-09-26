Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Hosts Groundbreaking for Unger Eye Care Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Unger Eye Care on Sept. 26, 2019. Article continues after sponsor message Dr. Thomas Unger, Dr. Drew Unger, and Dr. Alice Unger are featured on the site of their future location at the intersection of South Illinois Route 157 and Lewis Road in Edwardsville. They are scheduled to open Spring 2020. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending