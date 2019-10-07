Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce has Ribbon Cutting at New Infinite Wellness Integrative Medical Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 3, 2019, for Dr. Ryan Cleland's new Infinite Wellness Integrative Medical Center practice. Article continues after sponsor message The new practice is located at 220 Evergreen Lane in Glen Carbon. Dr. Ryan is featured in the center (purple shirt) surrounded by family, staff and fellow members of the chamber. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending