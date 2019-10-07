Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce has Ribbon Cutting at New Infinite Wellness Integrative Medical Center
October 7, 2019 11:33 AM
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 3, 2019, for Dr. Ryan Cleland's new Infinite Wellness Integrative Medical Center practice.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The new practice is located at 220 Evergreen Lane in Glen Carbon. Dr. Ryan is featured in the center (purple shirt) surrounded by family, staff and fellow members of the chamber.