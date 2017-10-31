EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade is set for 6:30 tonight and as usual, it should be exciting for the crowd and participants.

The route starts at promptly at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2017, the parade will leave Lincoln Middle School parking lot at Schwarz & West Streets, then travel east on St. Louis Street to Vandalia Street, then north on North Main Street and will disband at High Street in Edwardsville.

The parade route information can be found here.

“We want spectators to remember that safety is a priority,” Edwardsville Chamber’s Desiree Bennyhoff, IOM, ACE President & CEO, said. “We urge parents to keep their children out of the streets, and to refrain from littering.”

Bennyhoff added: “We have 103 entries, including color guard, floats, youth groups, and four marching bands, so it should be an exciting parade once again.”