EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of the new Lion's Choice restaurant now open at 2384 Troy Road in Edwardsville. The restaurant appears primed to be a hit in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton, Lion's Choice President and CEO Michael Kupstas, fellow chamber members and local fans in the community showed up to celebrate the grand opening.

The roast beef sandwiches are a big draw to Lion’s Choice, but so are salads, soups, natural fries and much more. Mini frozen cones for a quarter are another huge draw with custards.

President and CEO Michael Kupstas said in a statement that Lions Choice has been a fan favorite in the Metro East and he is excited to see another location in Edwardsville.

“We can showcase our Lion’s Choice standard of service as well as the future of the brand with our recently updated design,” he said.

Lion’s Choice in Edwardsville will serve breakfast from 6 a.m to 10 a.m. with wraps, cinnamon pull-aparts, hash browns, muffins and much more.

For more information, contact, Lion’s Choice in Edwardsville at (618) 208-3777.

