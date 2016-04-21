GLEN CARBON - The Dog House in Glen Carbon held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday at the brand-new expanded facility as part of Hawthorne Animal Hospital.

Hawthorne Animal Hospital of Glen Carbon softly opened the doors last weekend to its brand new dog park, grooming and training facility appropriately titled The Dog House.

Owning the business along side Dr. Paul Myer, Dr. Phil McKinney is happy to be able to share his new facility with the community.

The Dog House is open to all of the hospital's clients whose pets are up-to-date on their necessary vaccines, including rabies, distemper, parvo, bordetella and a negative fecal sample. Non-clients with proof of vaccines can purchase a membership to the dog park quarterly or yearly.

Specialty grooming for both canines and felines are also available depending on the size, coat condition and temperament of the animal being groomed.

The Dog House is located at 24 Kettle Drive in Glen Carbon. They can be reached by phone at 618-288-3971.

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

