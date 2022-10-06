Shelter Insurance Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber welcomed new Shelter Insurance owner-operator, Joshua Buck, with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

Joshua's Shelter Insurance Agency is located at No. 1 157 Ctr. Ste .1A, Edwardsville, IL., 62025.

"We are celebrating the new agency," he said in an interview. "I am the owner and glad to be here in Edwardsville. It is exciting for me and my family and nice to be close to home with the support of our friends and family.

"Our goal is to grow the business and grow the partnership with everybody and create one big family I can protect."

The phone number to reach Joshua is (618) 307-9000 or click here for the website.