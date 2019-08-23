Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber Celebrates Suzanne Taylor's New Colonial Life Office Opening
August 23, 2019 1:23 PM August 23, 2019 1:30 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Suzanne Taylor's new Colonial Life office located at 3 Sunset Hills Executive Drive, Suite 6 in Edwardsville on Aug. 22.
Suzanne Taylor is featured in the middle of this photograph surrounded by colleagues, family and fellow members of the chamber.
