Metro East Mega Storage Open for Business in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - The new Metro East Mega Storage at 5222 Chain of Rocks Road, Edwardsville, has opened a new business that will cater to large vehicles and larger items in general with covered parking.

A ribbon cutting was held by the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce at the Metro East Mega Storage facility this week.

Kim Bridges, one of the owners, said her company has been in the mini-storage business for 23 years.

“We will also have covered parking and units up to 14 x 50 for larger storage needs,” she said at the ribbon cutting. “We are very excited to offer this type of facility for the region. We have had strong support from Glen Carbon and Edwardsville.”

The new business offers climate control, an onsite manager, a security camera, drive-up access, parking, a gate and RV parking.

For more information, call (618) 205-8335 or visit metroeastministorage.com.