EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - Edwardsville/Glen Carbon residents woke up to snow on the ground Monday morning, a rarity this winter. The time changed over the weekend, the snow on the ground and the darkness were almost a surprise for residents. Luckily, the roads were clear, despite the flurries. The snow melted quickly as it hit the pavement. The National Weather Service in St. Louis predicts heavier snow band over east central, southeast Missouri and southern Illinois to shift east this morning. Additional snowfall amounts of an inch or less expected.



Otherwise, light snow to mix will spread across the area then will change over to light rain by midday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. By tonight, the system will be exiting region with very light rain, changing to light snow flurries before ending by midnight. Hard freezes are possible tonight through Wednesday night.