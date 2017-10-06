EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s football team continues its journey toward a post-season IHSA playoff berth Friday night for its homecoming game.

Edwardsville enters 3-3; Belleville East is 1-5, so the Tigers are heavily favored in the contest.

Tigers head coach Matt Martin said winning the remaining three games certainly puts his team in a better position for the playoffs and the goal this week is to beat Belleville East.

Coach Martin said Belleville East’s quarterback does a good job and there are some big-play threats at receiver.

“We have to play smart,” Martin said. “If we don’t play smart and get behind, bad things happen. We have to get the big plays and play the whole field.”

Martin has been especially pleased with the play of Antonio Thigpen Jr. at running back in recent games.

“He has taken advantage of his opportunity and done a good job,” Martin said.

Martin said his offensive line has also done a solid job throughout the season, a big help to the quarterback and backfield.

As far as it being the homecoming game, Martin said he doesn’t know if any one game is more important than another, but it is a home game and he wants to take advantage of winning at home.

