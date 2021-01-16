Edwardsville YMCA Niebur Center Closed Until At Least Monday After Main Waterline Break
Jan 16, 2021 9:00 AM Jan 16, 2021 9:23 AM Save
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA Niebur Center is closed due to a main waterline break as of Friday afternoon.
"We will be closed starting Friday, January 15, through at least Monday, January 18," the Edwardsville YMCA said Friday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
"Look for updates about when we can officially open. The Meyer Center does remain open at this time."
See updates at:
More like this:
Annual Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber Of Commerce Halloween Parade Brings Festive Cheer To Community
Today