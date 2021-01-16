EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA Niebur Center is closed due to a main waterline break as of Friday afternoon.

"We will be closed starting Friday, January 15, through at least Monday, January 18," the Edwardsville YMCA said Friday.

"Look for updates about when we can officially open. The Meyer Center does remain open at this time."

See updates at:

https://edwardsvilleymca.com/

