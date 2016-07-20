EDWARDSVILLE - Have you experienced the heartache of divorce?

The Edwardsville YMCA is partnering with Metro Community Church to help you through this difficult time. During each class there will be a group exercise featuring a video segment with an expert to help you navigate the difficult emotions that accompany divorce (i.e. anger, depression, loneliness, etc.).

The group will focus on topics that are essential to your recovery (i.e. financial survival, child care, forgiveness, new relationships, etc.). After the video you will join with others in a small group to discuss the video and share your own stories. You will also have a workbook for daily reading and journaling to do on your own.

Location: Meyer Center YMCA (Conference Room)

Article continues after sponsor message

Dates: Mondays (Aug. 22nd to Dec. 11th) (off Labor Day and Halloween) (13 weeks)

Time: 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Cost: $18 (includes workbook)

This is a small group class with only 10 spots available.

This is a Christian based care program brought to your through a partnership with Metro Community Church and the YMCA.

Childcare: Metro Church is offering free childcare (at their church) for anyone attending class. You can drop off your kids any time after 6:30 at church. The YMCA Child Watch will also be open: Free to full privilege members, $1 per child per hour for basic members and $2 per child per hour for non-members.

More like this: