EDWARDSVILLE - On Saturday, August 20th the Edwardsville YMCA will host its 3rd annual Princess Party. This is one of the Y’s biggest events of the year, with previously over 600 people in attendance. Children and parents alike will be taken into a magical world where they will be able to take pictures and get autographs from their favorite princesses placed throughout the Esic Center. While the princesses may be the main attraction, the Y also offers the unique ability for participants to take a horse drawn carriage ride. In addition, the event features two bounce house inflatables, princess themed games, participation prizes, a craft to take home, cookies, and punch. It is an all-out party not to be missed!

“I love seeing all the families,” says Natasha Howard, Arts & Climbing Director. “The girls dress up in their favorite princess dresses and crowns. However, the event is not just for girls. Every year we have several boys that come dressed as princes or pirates and have a great time! Of course, no princess party would be complete without a velvet lined horse drawn carriage ride. Every year this is the part of the event that both kids and parents are very excited about.”

Registration for the event is open until Sunday, August 14th for both members and non-members. The princess package starts at $35 for members and $50 for non-members. This package includes the princess and one adult. Additional siblings and family member guests can be added on for $15 (each) and $10 (each) respectively. There are two times to choose from: 1:00-3:30pm or 5:30-8:00pm. Due to preparations and materials, the Y is unable to accommodate walk-ins.

This is a family event; all children must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Activities are appropriate for children preschool through 4th grade. Please note that a meal is not provided only cookies and punch. For more information, contact Natasha Howard at 618.655.1460.

