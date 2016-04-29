EDWARDSVILLE – Heading into the summer months, some parents are worried that they children may become bored and lethargic while school isn’t in session.

Luckily for the guests at the Edwardsville YMCA, children learned that they can be active and have fun at the same time with the programs and activities available at Healthy Kids Day.

“Heathy Kids Day is a national initiative to get kids active and moving throughout the summer,” Natasha Howard, Arts & Family Event Director of the Edwardsville YMCA said.

“Studies have shown that they get more lethargic during the summer. We’re really trying to give the kids the initiative to get up and moving to having fun and learn.”

Article continues after sponsor message

With activities such as the bounce house, Just Dance video games, face painting, climbing on the YMCA’s rock climbing tower, along with martial arts demonstrations by Dynamic Martial Arts, there was something to inspire any child to get active.

“I like it because it’s so fun. We’ve got Just Dance, and the Bounce house,” she said. “It’s just doesn’t have to be jumping jacks, sit ups and push ups, it can be something fun itself.”

A number of vendors, such as Sylvan Learning Center, Associated Pediatric Dentristy, Anderson Hospital, Edwardsville Children’s Museum and more shared some exciting ways to keep sharp both mentally and physically over the summer.

The Edwardsville YMCA shares a big thanks to all of their community partners for making this year’s Healthy Kids Day a success.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTO GALLERY

More like this: