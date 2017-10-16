EDWARDSVILLE - Fall marks the start of the busy season for the Edwardsville YMCA. This upcoming weekend the YMCA has two large Halloween themed events. The Spooktacular 5K and 2 Mile Fun Run/Walk and the Halloween Family Fun Night are both held on Saturday, October 21st.

The annual Spooktacular 5K and 2 Mile Fun Run/Walk is entering its fourth year. The race, held at the Esic Center, starts at 8:30am with doors opening at 7:30am. Last year the race had a record of 200 participants who took to the streets and trails around the Esic Center. The race provides a family friendly morning for people of all ages. Parents can push their toddlers in strollers, while people of all ages take to the course. Dawn Cunningham, Health and Wellness Meyer Center Director and the race director said, “It is always great to see so many families come out and have fun together. We are a family place and love to see them committing to their health together. We hope to impact even more lives this year.”

While the 5K race is timed by Final Lap, the event does not give away prizes for best time, but for best costumes. The Y encourages participants to wear costumes either individually, groups or families. All race participants receive a medal. The Goshen Rotary Club has been the race partner all four years. Cunningham appreciates their partnership, “We are very grateful that the Rotarians support our race every year and also volunteer to man the course. Every year we have around 25 volunteers made up of Rotarians, local clubs, Y staff and some of their children. The race would not be as successful without their help every year.” Additional sponsors include: Integrity Spine and Joint Center, Terri Dalla Riva, Relator with Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors, and RunWell.

The Halloween Family Fun Night is held at the Meyer Center running from 6:00-8:00pm and is one of the biggest events of the year for the Edwardsville YMCA. Children and families are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costume. Natasha Howard, Arts and Climbing Director said about the event, "This is always a fun family event that is free for members! Our Halloween Events encourage families to go out, be active, and spend some fun family time together." Children can participate in several games spread out in the gym and make different crafts to take home.

To register for the Spooktacular 5K and 2 Mile Fun Run/Walk you can either sign up at either the Esic or Meyer Centers or online at finallapracing.com. The price until October 20th for either event for an individual is $30 and for a 4-person family is $60. If you sign up the day of the race there is an additional $10 fee. The Halloween Family Fun Night is free for members and $10 per non-member family. For additional information on either event, visit www.edwardsvilleymca.com or call 618-655-1460.

