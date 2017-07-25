SAVANNAH, GA. - The 2017 YMCA National Gymnastics Championships were held in Savannah, GA in early July. The Edwardsville YMCA had 21 gymnasts compete between the ages of 5 and 19. The team brought home 21 first-place awards and 53 top 10 finishes.

Tracy Fryer, Edwardsville YMCA Gymnastics Director said, “This was a great showing for our YMCA. The girls worked extremely hard to get to the National Championships. I could not be any prouder of how they competed.” In order to qualify for Nationals the athletes had to receive a qualifying score in a competition with a USAG qualified official.

Article continues after sponsor message

The team had five National Champions in the vault discipline. The youngest champion was 5-year-old Keelie Bonney (Glen Carbon) in Level 1. The other champion gymnasts included Holly LaPeire (Granite City) in Level 2, Level 4 gymnast Mikayle Bosick (Troy) and Sanaa Johnson (Glen Carbon) in Level 7. The team also had National Champions in the Beam and Floor disciplines. Samantha Worthen (Staunton) was National Beam champion in the Level 5 Senior division and Kharissa Norvell (Bethalto) took home the Level 8 Senior Floor championship.

In the Masters Division, three gymnasts were National Champions in the All Around competition. Both Katrina Davis (Alton) in the XCEL Platinum division and Bethany Folsom (Dorsey) in the XCEL Diamond division swept the podium by taking 1st in all four individual events: vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Kaitlyn Ford (Troy) competed in the Level 8 division and placed 1st in the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise events.

The rest of the team did really well with an impressive fifty-three top 10 finishes. The athletes include Blakely Betz (Troy), Brady Betz (Troy), Kendall Bonney (Glen Carbon), Grace Fryer (Glen Carbon), Allie Goss (Brighton), Jazmin Hayes (Glen Carbon), Cora Horvath (Collinsville), Tabitha McGlawn (Granite City), Maia Rowe (Glen Carbon), Hazel Stacy (Glen Carbon), Lily Stacy (Glen Carbon), and Jaiden Stout (Glen Carbon).

More like this: