EDWARDSVILLE - One of the Edwardsville YMCA Gymnastics Team members will continue their career when they head to college next year. Emma Brannon has signed her letter of intent to compete for Greenville University on their gymnastics team.

She started in gymnastics at three years old and has been a part of the gymnastics team at the YMCA for the past twelve years.

Brannon said, “My 15 years at the Edwardsville YMCA have been extremely special. I am currently in my 12th year on the gymnastics team which is really crazy to think about. I have been with my coach, Sandee Kershner, for 11 years and I have her to thank for so much of my success. From a young age, she taught me toughness and resilience in the sport but also the importance of finding joy in what I do. After all these years together, we have created a really special bond and we have worked together as a team to achieve my career-long goal of competing at the collegiate level.”

As an athlete, having a supportive family is important. The time and dedication that Brannon has put into her training is fully reinforced by her family.

“I would like to thank my family for all the support and countless hours of cheering me on. Thank you to my parents who have supported and encouraged me in my career the past 12 years,” said Brannon.

Some of Brannon’s recent achievements on the Edwardsville YMCA’s Gymnastics Team include: being a four-time regional qualifier, placing 1st at Level 7 on the bars at regionals, coming in 3rd on beam as a Level 9 at state, apart of the Level 7 state team at regionals and is the first Level 10 gymnast in the Edwardsville YMCA’s history along with Sanaa Johnson. Even though she has all of these highlights through hard work and dedication, the road is not always easy.

Brannon reflects on her journey, “Throughout my career, I have suffered from many injuries and setbacks. But I wouldn't trade the ups and downs for anything because it has made me realize just how much I love to do the sport of gymnastics. Even through my injuries, I would come to practice and just watch because it felt so much like home.”

A big part of being on a team are the relationships you build with your fellow gymnasts.

This is something that is very important to Brannon, “I am thankful that I still have the rest of this season to soak up memories with my teammates before closing this chapter of my life. As I move on to compete for Greenville University in the fall of 2023, I will take so much of what I have learned from Edwardsville YMCA with me.”

The Edwardsville YMCA wishes Emma the best in her future endeavors with the gymnastics team and beyond; her future is very bright.

