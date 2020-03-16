EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA Niebur, Meyer Center and Allison Cassens Early Childhood Development Center facilities officially closed at 6 p.m. Sunday and will remain closed through Monday, March 30.

"Our plan is for all three facilities to stay closed through March 30th in line with the governor's mandate to the schools," the YMCA said. "We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments to our plan. Please continue to check your e-mail, our website, and Facebook page as the status of our YMCA facilities continues to change."

The Edwardsville YMCA continued: "We have continued to monitor the daily developments surrounding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic Our leadership team and board of directors have been meeting daily, with the health and safety of our members, guests and staff in mind. We know that the community relies on us to be available during times of crisis. Our impact on our seniors, youth and adults on a daily basis is immense.

"As many of you have gone back and forth on the severity of this pandemic, we have as well. We feel as a healthy living leader in the community, we would be acting irresponsibly remain open at this time. We want to get out ahead of this by helping to flatten the curve through social distancing. We know this decision will be met from all sides with mixed emotions. We know that as of now Madison County does not have a confirmed case, but we do not want to wait until something does arise. Thank you for understanding as we navigate through this unprecedented time."

