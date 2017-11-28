EDWARDSVILLE - Gary Niebur, President and CEO of the Edwardsville YMCA, has announced he will retire at the end of February 2018. Gary was hired in 1982 as Executive Director and led the Edwardsville YMCA through exceptional growth, expansion and success for 35 years, in addition to serving as Mayor of Edwardsville for 20 years from 1993-2013.

We are grateful to Gary for his vision, leadership and compassion for his employees, the community and the Y's mission. Over the past three decades, Gary created the area's premier community center where everyone is welcome. He leaves behind a legacy of programs and facilities that have made our community a better place. Please join me in congratulating him on a prolific career, a job well done and best wishes for an enjoyable retirement.

During Gary's tenure, the YMCA raised over $10 million in donations. This collaboration between the Y and our generous community made it possible for the organization to grow from one facility of 15,000 square feet to three facilities totaling over 140,000 square feet. Membership numbers multiplied from less than 1,000 memberships with 2,700 members, to 6,600 memberships with 19,200 members. The budget climbed from $163,000 when Niebur began his employment to over $6,000,000 in 2016.

In 2007, the Edwardsville YMCA was honored by the YMCA of the USA with an "Excellence in Facilities Award." Only a select number of YMCAs have been honored with this award, designating our Y as one of the most successful in the country. In January 2013, another facility was added with the opening of the highly regarded Allison Cassens Early Childhood Development Center in Glen Carbon, recently awarded the Bronze Circle of Quality designation by ExceleRate Illinois.

In addition to the new facilities, our outstanding Y employees have created and driven the excellent programs and services that make a daily positive impact in the lives of kids, families, seniors and people of all ages. Bolstered by our Financial Assistance/Scholarship programs, the Y makes it possible for everyone to participate, regardless of economic condition. For over 30 years, Gary has made that work paramount as a leader.

The search committee has conducted a very extensive search for the next CEO during the past several months and expects to make an announcement in the coming weeks. The board will be working closely with Gary to ensure a seamless passing of the reins of the Edwardsville YMCA to its next leader. We are confident that the YMCA will continue to build on the incredible foundation Gary leaves behind.

