EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA Annual Campaign is in high gear and the funding raised will go toward helping those in the Y’s financial assistance program.

“Through the Youth Development and Childcare program, we impacted over 2,000 lives in 2015,” Edwardsville YMCA Executive Director Gary Niebur said. “This includes our Summer Camp, Early Childhood Development Center and working with local schools, non-profits and other associations. This equaled around $150,927 in donated services. Fees were waived or reduced for 298 individual and family memberships equaling $101,112. The total number of people positively impacted was 750.”

Niebur added that through the various Edwardsville YMCA programming, the Y has waived or reduced program fees and facility usage equaling $43,464. There were more than 1,400 individuals impacted last year.

Since its inception more than 65 years ago, the Edwardsville YMCA has provided facilities, programs, services and opportunities to the people of the Greater Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area.

“Our mission states that we are dedicated to enriching the lives of all individuals and families in the communities we serve through programs and services based on Christian principles that promote a healthy spirit, mind and body for all,” Niebur said. “Throughout the years this mission has been held in the highest regard and includes making the Y accessible and available to all – regardless of age, race, creed, gender, economic status and ability to pay related membership and program fees.”

The YMCA executive pointed out just as the Y has grown dramatically over the years so has the need for and the growth of the YMCA financial assistance program which helps provide YMCA memberships and programs to those less fortunate and those in need.

In order for the Edwardsville YMCA to meet that need now and in the future its needs community support for the “You Make More Possible” campaign,” Niebur said.

“In 2015 the YMCA received over 300 applications/inquiries for assistance from youth, families, and seniors from throughout the area,” Niebur said. “Based on the assistance that we have provided in free or reduced rate memberships, childcare services, and program participation over $295,000 of value in those services has been provided to people of all ages that need, want and now enjoy the many positive components of the Y. Now, more than ever, the YMCA needs your help as we partner together with businesses and individuals to help others. Your donation will play a major role in providing memberships, programs and services to those in need.”

Memberships, both individual, family and senior are impacted by the campaign, Niebur said.

The programs range from special needs, active older adults, family programs, youth sports, health and wellness, aquatics, swim lessons, arts and humanities and gymnastics.”

There are pamphlets and pledge cards at the Edwardsville YMCA Esic and Meyer Center branches available for people.

A Supporter is considered up to $99 donor, while Century is $100 to $249; Friend is $250 to $499; Bronze Partner is $500-$999; Silver Partner is $1,000 to $1,499; a Gold Partner is $1,500 to $2,499; and a Platinum Partner is $2,500 and up. There are different recognitions for the donors, depending on the contributions.

There are “You Make More Possible” pamphlets available at the front desks of the Esic and Meyer Center facilities. The pamphlets contain information about the donor recognition program, and a donation pledge card.

Niebur said the generosity and community support will be greatly appreciated and will help and allow others to enjoy and benefit from the YMCA.

For more information, visit http://www.edwardsvilleymca.com/ or stop by the Esic YMCA facility at 1200 Esic Dr. in Edwardsville or the Meyer Center at 7348 Goshen Road in Edwardsville. Call

“We greatly appreciate your past support and look forward to your continued partnership with the Edwardsville YMCA,” Niebur said.

