Edwardsville YMCA Announces Niebur Center Remains Closed Monday For Water Line Break Repair
Jan 18, 2021 9:48 AM Save
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA announced today the Niebur Center remains closed on Monday, January 18, due to a recent main water line break.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"Look for updates about when we will officially reopen," the YMCA said in a statement.
Article continues after sponsor message
"The outdoor classes (spin/boot camp) will still be held. The Meyer Center remains open during this time."
Click the link below to stay in touch with the Niebur Center status: