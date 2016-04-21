



EDWARDSVILLE — On Friday, April 29, the Edwardsville YMCA is holding a free community event to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active. This year marks the 25th annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day®, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families.

This evening event features activities such as rock climbing, bounce house, Just Dance, games, healthy snack and other activities to motivate and teach families how to develop healthy routines at home.

YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at over 1,300 Ys across the country by over 1.2 million participants, works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long, which is a critical time for kids’ health. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school physical and learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year. As spring turns to summer, Healthy Kids Day is a powerful reminder not to let children idle away their summer days. Instead, the Y hopes to focus on wowing them with their potential and make this their best summer ever by staying active and learning.

“The Y believes in the potential of all children, and we strive to help kids find the Wow! factor inside themselves. A child’s development is never on vacation and Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay active in spirit, mind and body throughout the summer,” said Natasha Howard, Arts and Family Programs Director.

In celebration of YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, the Y offers the following tips to help families develop healthy habits:

High Five the Fruits and Veggies – Make sure kids get at least five servings a day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend to maintain healthy childhood development. And to keep kids’ taste buds evolving, have everyone in the family try at least one bite of a new fruit or vegetable at least once a month.

– Make sure kids get at least five servings a day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend to maintain healthy childhood development. And to keep kids’ taste buds evolving, have everyone in the family try at least one bite of a new fruit or vegetable at least once a month. Foster an Early and Ongoing Passion for Books – Read to and with your kids. Help children read at every age and every stage of their development.

– Read to and with your kids. Help children read at every age and every stage of their development. Team Up for Athletic Events – Set a family goal of great health by teaming up for community or charity events like races, walks, fun runs, bike rides, etc.

– Set a family goal of great health by teaming up for community or charity events like races, walks, fun runs, bike rides, etc. Volunteer Together – Find a cause that matters to the kids. Open their eyes to a world beyond themselves and the rich rewards that come from making a difference.

– Find a cause that matters to the kids. Open their eyes to a world beyond themselves and the rich rewards that come from making a difference. Make sleep a priority – Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5-12 and 7-8 hours per night for adults. Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining our healthy immune system, metabolism, mood, memory, learning and other vital functions.

The Edwardsville YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day takes place at the Meyer YMCA from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and features fun, active play and educational activities, such as choice your drink, UV protection, and healthy eating. There will be over a dozen community partners showcasing what they have to offer this summer along with activities for the kids.

For more information, contact Natasha Howard at 618-656-0436 or visit www.edwardsvilleymca.com

