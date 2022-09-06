EDWARDSVILLE - This is another in a series of articles of entries in the Edwardsville Art Fair at City Park on September 23-25. Today, Edwardsville, Worden, and Caseyville entries are featured.

Artist Name: Ana Sumner

Location: Edwardsville

Artist Statement: Ana Sumner's Sew Unique Art merges traditional art and fiber techniques together to portray nature as realism using mixed media fiber art, so that she may convey the textural beauty that is in the world.

Artist Name: Annette Cummins

Location: Caseyville

Artist Statement: "I like road trips! When painting abstracts I am on a road trip with no destination in mind. I don't follow a map but rather my inner guide, excited to see where I may end up!"

Artist Name: Deborrah Jones

Location: Worden