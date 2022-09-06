EDWARDSVILLE - This is another in a series of articles of entries in the Edwardsville Art Fair at City Park on September 23-25. Today, Edwardsville, Worden, and Caseyville entries are featured.

Ana SumnerArtist Name: Ana Sumner

Location: Edwardsville

Artist Statement: Ana Sumner's Sew Unique Art merges traditional art and fiber techniques together to portray nature as realism using mixed media fiber art, so that she may convey the textural beauty that is in the world.

Annette CumminsArtist Name: Annette Cummins

Location: Caseyville

Artist Statement: "I like road trips! When painting abstracts I am on a road trip with no destination in mind. I don't follow a map but rather my inner guide, excited to see where I may end up!"

Deborrah JonesArtist Name: Deborrah Jones

Location: Worden

Artist Statement: "Jewelry is a form of intimate self-expression and a symbol of personal meaning. The wearer can use their body as a canvas to express their feelings, desires, and thoughts. I create jewelry to be unique and to allow the wearer to display their self-confidence, style, and self-love."

