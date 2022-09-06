Edwardsville, Worden, Caseyville Artists Will Showcase Innovative Work In Edwardsville Art Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - This is another in a series of articles of entries in the Edwardsville Art Fair at City Park on September 23-25. Today, Edwardsville, Worden, and Caseyville entries are featured.
Artist Name: Ana Sumner
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Location: Edwardsville
Artist Statement: Ana Sumner's Sew Unique Art merges traditional art and fiber techniques together to portray nature as realism using mixed media fiber art, so that she may convey the textural beauty that is in the world.
Artist Name: Annette Cummins
Location: Caseyville
Artist Statement: "I like road trips! When painting abstracts I am on a road trip with no destination in mind. I don't follow a map but rather my inner guide, excited to see where I may end up!"
Artist Name: Deborrah Jones
Location: Worden
Artist Statement: "Jewelry is a form of intimate self-expression and a symbol of personal meaning. The wearer can use their body as a canvas to express their feelings, desires, and thoughts. I create jewelry to be unique and to allow the wearer to display their self-confidence, style, and self-love."
More like this: