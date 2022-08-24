BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Area Humane Society announced today it has hired an Edwardsville woman as its first-ever veterinarian - Dr. Jennifer Marquardt.

For decades, the Edwardsville woman has been an advocate for animal welfare and veterinary.

Dr. Marquardt grew up in Edwardsville knowing from a young age that she wanted to be a veterinarian. She achieved her goal when she graduated from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. She worked in private practice for 15 years in Chicago and St. Louis before starting her adventures in shelter medicine. Even with a national veterinary shortage trend, Belleville Area Humane Society was able to obtain Dr. Marquardt's services.

Having a full-time veterinarian will transform operations at BAHS and they look forward to all that they will accomplish with this outstanding addition to the BAHS team.

Executive Director, Kim Vrooman said: “We are over the moon to have the opportunity to serve beside such an outstanding animal welfare advocate and expert. Because of the impactful contributions from our community we have been able to make a dream come true that long-serving board members and staff have dreamed about for decades. This is a game changer for us to be sure!”

Vrooman continues, “We plan to dramatically increase the number of adoptions we are able to do, and the number of TNR appointments we are able to take in addition to finding new and innovative ways to serve the field of animal welfare. And our continued success relies on you, our community. Please consider becoming a member today!”

Serving many animals and the community in shelter medicine has now become Dr. Marquardt's main professional goal. She said she enjoys reading and attempts to be a creative genius through metal working.

Marquardt spends her free time traveling and hiking with her husband, two daughters, and two shelter dogs, Ollie and Zeke. She also has a rescue cat, Bert, who refuses to join in the family hikes.

About Belleville Area Humane Society (BAHS): The Belleville Area Humane Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been serving St. Clair County, Illinois for over 63 years. Animals in the community are valued, cared for, and treated with compassion. Funded 100% through donor support, BAHS improves the lives of animals in our community through adoption (800+ animals last year), humane education (1000s of phone calls answered through our hotline), and community outreach (140,000 meals and 1000s of community pets served). Services provided include: foster and volunteer opportunities, affordable spay/neuter options, low cost vaccine and microchip clinics, emergency veterinary assistance, and a monthly pet food pantry. To donate, volunteer, and learn more, please visit: https://bahspets.org/.

