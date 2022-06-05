COLLINSVILLE - A 34-year-old Edwardsville female died in an accident on westbound Collinsville Road just west of Arlington Avenue in St. Clair County at 11:38 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by the Illinois State Police

WHAT:

Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE:

Collinsville Road, west of Arlington Avenue, St. Clair County

VEHICLES:

Article continues after sponsor message

Unit 1 – 2002 green Cools ATV

Unit 2 – 2004 red Dodge Ram

DRIVERS:

Unit 1 – Brian K. Smith, a 42-year-old-male from Collinsville, IL

Unit 2 – Daniel E. McNatt, a 59-year-old-male from Caseyville, IL

PASSENGER:

Unit 1 – 34-year-old-female from Edwardsville, IL – Deceased

PRELIMINARY:

Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 and Unit 2 were traveling westbound on Collinsville Road just west of Arlington Avenue. Unit 1 was towing black disabled moped without working taillights. Unit 1 passenger was riding on the disabled moped. Unit 2 struck the rear of Unit 1. The passenger of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene by the Madison County Coroner. This is an open and on-going investigation and no other details are available at this time.

More like this:

St. Louis County Investigates Homicide Near West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road
Mar 3, 2025
Swift Action Saves Life In Batchtown Fire Incident
Mar 27, 2025
Godfrey Approves Pierce Lane Guardrail, Holds Off On Roundabout
3 days ago
Critical Incident Brief on Officer Involving Shooting Near W. Florissant Avenue and Ferguson Avenue
Feb 20, 2025
Resurfacing Project to Begin March 17 on Troy Road Between Franklin and Fifth Avenues
Mar 13, 2025

 