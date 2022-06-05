COLLINSVILLE - A 34-year-old Edwardsville female died in an accident on westbound Collinsville Road just west of Arlington Avenue in St. Clair County at 11:38 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by the Illinois State Police

WHAT:

Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE:

Collinsville Road, west of Arlington Avenue, St. Clair County

VEHICLES:

Unit 1 – 2002 green Cools ATV

Unit 2 – 2004 red Dodge Ram

DRIVERS:

Unit 1 – Brian K. Smith, a 42-year-old-male from Collinsville, IL

Unit 2 – Daniel E. McNatt, a 59-year-old-male from Caseyville, IL

PASSENGER:

Unit 1 – 34-year-old-female from Edwardsville, IL – Deceased

PRELIMINARY:

Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 and Unit 2 were traveling westbound on Collinsville Road just west of Arlington Avenue. Unit 1 was towing black disabled moped without working taillights. Unit 1 passenger was riding on the disabled moped. Unit 2 struck the rear of Unit 1. The passenger of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene by the Madison County Coroner. This is an open and on-going investigation and no other details are available at this time.

