ST. JOSEPH'S ACADEMY 55, EDWARDSVILLE 52: In the opening game of the St. Joseph's Shootout in suburban St. Louis, the host Angels held off Edwardsville in a closely-contested game.

Emerson Weller led the Tigers with 16 points, while Zay Hoover added 12 points.

St. Joe's is now 5-4, while Edwardsville goes to 7-9.

WRESTLING

RULL FINISHES EIGHTH AT 285 POUNDS, RICHIE, RHODES PLACE IN TOP TEN AS TIGERS FINISH 28TH AT CHEESEHEAD INVITATIONAL: Dawson Rull finished in eighth place at 285 pounds, while both Ryan Richie at 113 pounds and Zeke Rhodes at 132 pounds placed 10th as Edwardsville finished in 28th place at the prestigious Cheesehead Invitational in Kaukana, Wisc. over the weekend.

Inver Grove, Minn., Simley High won the tournament with 509 points, while Millard South of Omaha, Neb., was second with 464.5 points, Southeast Polk High of Pleasant Hill, Ia., was third with 458 points, the host Galloping Ghosts placed fourth at 452 points and St. Charles East of far west suburban Chicago rounded out the top five with 409 points. The Tigers scored 160 points to finish 28th in the 39-team field.

Richie went 4-3 in the tournament, scoring 29 points, losing the ninth-place match to Brendan Burke of Amery,, Wisc. 6-4 in sudden death overtime, while Rhodes went 3-4 in the tournament, scoring 27 points, dropping a 3-0 decision to Quintin Wolbert of Oconomwac, Wisc. in the ninth-place match and Rull also went 3-4, scoring 32 points, falling in the seventh-place match by pinfall to Hunter VanderHeiden of Freedom, Wisc. at 26 seconds.

BOYS SWIMMING

Article continues after sponsor message

IRON INVITE AT NORMAL COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL

OSBORN WINS TWICE, 200 MEDLEY RELAY TEAM ALSO WINS AS TIGERS TAKE THIRD AT IRON INVITE: Cohen Osborn won two events, while the 200-yard medley relay team also won its event as Edwardsville's boys swimming team came in third at the Iron Invite at Normal Community High School on Saturday.

The host Ironmen won the meet, nipping second place Galesburg 377.5-375.5 to win, with the Tigers coming in third at 336 points, Normal Community West was fourth with 271 points and Metamora rounded out the top five with 223 points.

Osborn won the 100-yard backstroke in a meet-record time of 51.88 seconds and 100-yard butterfly at 53.52 seconds, with the medley relay team of Eddie Myers, Daniel Sanchez, Osborn and Owen Gruben won with a time of 1:42.22. In addition, the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Sanchez, Gruben, Myers and Osborn came in second with a time of 1:31.97 and Myers took third in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:52.09.

More like this: