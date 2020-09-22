EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville Ward 7 Alderman Art Risavy today officially launched his campaign for the city's mayor position.

Candidates picked up packets to be on the ballot in the April election at City Hall at 8 a.m. today. Risavy and some of his campaign team were in line when the office opened.

Risavy has served three terms as alderman where he has served on the Finance Committee and currently chairs the Administrative Community Services Committee. His platform includes fiscally responsible leadership to continue the tradition of

quality leadership in the city.

Risavy is the owner of Swing City Music, is married to Rhonda, and the

father of A.J.

“I have had the opportunity to work with two great mayors, three City Administrators,

and many well respected department heads and city employees, fellow aldermen, and, most importantly, for the citizens of Edwardsville. I look forward to guiding the city with a steady hand over the next four years to ensure that Edwardsville is a great place to live, raise a family, work, and run your business,” Risavy said.

Risavy said he plans to begin to get the needed 524 signatures at events such as the Goshen Market this Saturday.

