Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade Offered Strong Support To Those Who Served Their Country
Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 Celebrates Veterans Day
EDWARDSVILLE - The Veterans Day Parade on Friday night in Downtown Edwardsville endured cold weather but was well attended with a significant amount of participation.
Wes Sterling, of the Edwardsville American Legion, said this was the biggest parade for Veterans Day in quite some time with five bands, Jeeps, floats, and an abundance of community members involved.
The parade started near Eden Church and flowed into Downtown Edwardsville. Young and old were on both sides of the road with American flags and strong support of those in the military or service backgrounds who participated.
"The parade is an opportunity to show support for our veterans," Sterling said. "We definitely want to share this with the younger generation. It is great to look out and see parents teaching them what today - Veterans Day - is all about. The parade was small last year, but it was back better than ever this year."
