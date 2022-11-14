Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 Celebrates Veterans Day

EDWARDSVILLE - The Veterans Day Parade on Friday night in Downtown Edwardsville endured cold weather but was well attended with a significant amount of participation.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Wes Sterling, of the Edwardsville American Legion, said this was the biggest parade for Veterans Day in quite some time with five bands, Jeeps, floats, and an abundance of community members involved.

Article continues after sponsor message

The parade started near Eden Church and flowed into Downtown Edwardsville. Young and old were on both sides of the road with American flags and strong support of those in the military or service backgrounds who participated.

"The parade is an opportunity to show support for our veterans," Sterling said. "We definitely want to share this with the younger generation. It is great to look out and see parents teaching them what today - Veterans Day - is all about. The parade was small last year, but it was back better than ever this year."

More like this:

Vietnam Veteran Bill Varble Alton Memorial Day Parade Grand Marshal
May 27, 2025
Alton Hosts 158th Annual Memorial Day Parade Honoring Veterans
May 27, 2025
Swansea Police Showcase Three Units at 2025 Memorial Day Event
May 28, 2025
100 Years Ago: Alton Captain Visits Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis
May 29, 2025
Employment Services and Opportunities Available for Area Veterans at Resource and Job Fair
Jul 8, 2025

 