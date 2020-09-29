ALTON - It was the final dual meet of their high school careers as Chloe Trimpe, Grace Hackett, Emma Herman and Morgan Marshall all won their matches in Edwardsville's 9-0 win over Marquette Catholic in the Southern Illinois Duals Saturday afternoon at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

In addition, seniors Rihanna Huebner, Maddy Jones and Abby Liu also played their final dual meet matches as the Tigers finished the dual meet portion of the season 18-3.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville head coach Dave Lipe felt that all went well for his team, and many of the players again gained valuable experience from playing.

"It went well," Lipe said. "We played many matches against Marquette, and the girls gained a lot of much needed experience."

The singles winners for the Tigers were Chloe Koons at the number one position, Hannah Colbert took the match at number two, Trimpe won at number three, while Hackett took the number four match, Herman the number five match, and Marshall won at number six. In the doubles, Colbert and Trimpe won in the number one match, Koons and Hackett were the winners at the number two position, and Herman and Marshall won in the number three position. All scores were unavailable at press time.

The Tigers will be off this coming weekend, and will prepare for the Southwestern Conference tournament, which will be played at Alton Oct. 9-10. Edwardsville will be host to an IHSA Class 2A sectional tournament to wind up the season on Friday, Oct. 16.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: