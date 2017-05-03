EAST ST. LOUIS – East St. Louis and O'Fallon took Tuesday's Southwestern Conference Girls Track and Field Championship to the wire; the two teams were separated by just one point going into the final event of the meet, the 4x400 relay, where the Flyers prevailed by some six seconds to claim the varsity team title.

Edwardsville got good performances from their distance runners, finishing two-three in the 3,200 meters and one-two in both the 1,600 meters (Abby Korak in 5:21.64 and Melissa Spencer in 5:24.59) and 800 meters (Lorie Cashdollar in 2:19.19 and Victoria Vegher in 2:22.74) to help the Tigers to a fourth-place varsity finish; East St. Louis had 165 points to O'Fallon's 164, with Belleville West third at 94 points, the Tigers fourth at 86, Belleville East following with 64, Alton sixth at 57 points, followed by Granite City (37) and Collinsville (22).

The junior varsity Tigers fell just short to the Panthers, O'Fallon scoring 162 points to Edwardsville's 155, followed by East Side (121), West (83), East (62) Collinsville (38) and Alton (30).

“We have a great crew that, even in the distance and sprints, they push each other,” said Tiger coach Camilla Eberlin. “They're working with each other to make each other better; they're going to come off their race and congratulate each other from the get-go, so I like that about them. They're very teammate-oriented and they work with each other.

“The two-mile (3,200 meters), we had all four runners (the JV and varsity race was held at the same time) up there for quite a few laps pushing each other.” Jaycie Hudson (11:31.68) and Abby Schrobilgen (11:39.76) finished 2-3 in the event, while Hannah Stuart (11:53.06) and Julianna Determan (12:04.78) took 1-2 in the JV race.

Edwardsville's 4x800 relay has also been a strong event this season; the Tigers took first in the race, with the team of Elise Krone, Maddie Miller, Melissa Spencer and Abby Korak winning the race in 9:50.91. “We've run a lot of girls through it; we've mixed and changed to see what we're going to go with for our (IHSA Class 3A) sectional lineup, and that's coming soon (next Friday at Belleville West).”

Edwardsville's other top performances were turned in by the 4x400 relay of Rachel Kubicek, Vegher, Jaydi Swanson and Cashdollar, finishing fourth in 4:04.10.and a third by Savannah Maloney in the shot put (35-4) and fourth in the discus throw by Maloney (106-3.5).

In the JV competition, Edwardsville's Natasha Davis took the 300 hurdles in 50.74 seconds. Determan, won the JV 1,600 (5:34.85); Katelyn Singh, Edwardsville, was second (5:51.73). The Tigers’ Mercedes Velez was second in the shot put (33-2.25 and second in the discus (85-8).

2017 SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP

CLYDE JORDAN STADIUM, EAST ST. LOUIS

VARSITY RESULTS

TEAM STANDINGS

East St. Louis, 165; O'Fallon, 164; Belleville West, 94, Edwardsville, 86; Belleville East, 64; Alton, 57; Granite City, 37; Collinsville, 22

EVENT RESULTS (AREA TEAMS ONLY)

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (Elise Krone, Maddie Miller, Melissa Spencer, Abby Korak; 9:50.91

4X100 RELAY: Granite City, third (Robyn Pointer, Niya Wilson, TyKiaza Jones, Toni Rush; 48.59); Alton, fifth (Jeanea Epps, Daysha Lacey, Rashia Johnson, Tyriss Holliday; 49.82); Edwardsville, sixth (Alexis Boykin, Rachel Kubicek, Kymel Bell, Quierra Love; 50.05)

3200 METERS: Jaycie Hudson, Edwardsville, second (11:31.68); Abby Schrobligen, Edwardsville, third (11:39.76)

100 HURDLES: TyKazia Jones, Granite City, second (14.72); Kymel Bell Edwardsville, seventh (15.77); Kendra Griggs, Edwardsville, ninth (16.33); Ayonna Clanton, Alton, 10th (17.08); Diarra Smith, Alton, 11th (17.48); Mi'kayla Howlett, Granite City, 12th (17.73)

100 METERS: Toni Rush, Granite City, second (12.36); Jeanea Epps, Alton, fourth (12.45); Niya Wilson, Granite City, sixth (12.70); Alexis Jacobs, Edwardsville, 11th (13.08); India James, Edwardsville, 14th (13.51)

800 METERS: Lorie Cashdollar, Edwardsville, first (2:19.19); Victoria Vegher, Edwardsville, second (2:22.74); Jessica Markel, Alton, fifth (2:28.56); Alyssa Comer, Granite City, ninth (2:33.29); Lauren Weiner, Alton, 13th (2:46.90); Patty Lahey, Granite City, 14th (2:46.91)

4X200 RELAY: Granite City, fifth (Robyn Pointer, Niya Wilson, TyKiaza Jones, Toni Rush; 1:49.19); Alton, seventh (Daysha Lacey, Tyriss Holliday, Rashia Johnson, Jeanea Epps; 1:47.20)

400 METERS: Kellie Mans, Alton, third (1:01.95); Brooke Du Hart, Granite City, sixth (1:03.72); Katherine Bobinski-Boyd, Edwardsville, 10th (1:05.78); Anyria Goner, Alton, 11th (1:06.40); Maddie Miller, Edwardsville, 12th (1:07.36)

300 HURDLES: Elise Krone, Edwardsville, eighth (50.32); Diarra Smith, Edwardsville, ninth (51.39); Kendra Griggs, Edwardsville, 10th (51.45); Sierra Stahlschmidt, Alton, 11th (53.28)

1,600 METERS: Abby Korak, Edwardsville, first (5:21.64); Melissa Spencer, Edwardsville, second (5:24.59); Chessy Nikonowicz, Granite City, sixth (6:20.36)

200 METERS: Jeanea Epps, Alton, third (26.01); Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, 11th (27.66)

4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, fourth (Rachel Kubicek, Victoria Vegher, Jaydi Swanson, Lorie Cashdollar; 4:04.10); Alton, sixth (Katie Mans, Rashia Johnson, Anyria Goner, Kellie Mans; 4:13.42); Granite City, seventh (Brooke Du Hart, Mi'kaylah Howliet, Alyssa Comer, Jerica Haire; 4:23.21)

HIGH JUMP: Katie Mans, Alton, first (5-5); Brooke Allen, Edwardsville, seventh (4-11); Jailyn Nichols, ninth (4-7); Sierra Stahlschmidt, Alton, 10th (4-5); Cheria Tolson, Granite City, 11th (4-5)

POLE VAULT: Tyriss Holliday, Alton, third (7-6)

LONG JUMP: Daysha Lacey, Alton, fifth (15-5); Ayonna Clanton, Alton, T-ninth (13-9); Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, 11th (13-7.5); Jerica Haire, Granite City, 13th (12-10)

TRIPLE JUMP: Ayonna Clanton, Alton, eighth (30-6.5); Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, ninth (30-1.5)

SHOT PUT: Savannah Maloney, Edwardsville, third (35-4); Rayn Tally, Alton, fourth (33-1.5); Haley Sparks, Edwardsville, 10th (32-11.75); Bria Thurmond, Alton, 14th (32-1)

DISCUS THROW: Savannah Malone, Edwardsville, fourth (106-3.5); Alyssa Johnson, Edwardsville, seventh (96-7.5); Rayn Tally, Alton, eighth (95-5.5); Kennedi Freeman, Alton, ninth (87-7)

JUNIOR VARSITY

O'Fallon, 162; Edwardsville, 155; East St. Louis, 121; Belleville West, 83; Belleville East, 52; Collinsville, 38; Alton, 30

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, second (Haley Allard, Honor Dimick, Caitlyn Scheibal, Savannah Brannan; 10:57.96)

4X100 RELAY: Alton, third (Sierra Stahlschmidt, Alyssa Bean, Corrine Mason-El, Danita Smith; 52.74); Edwardsville, fifth (Aleah Jacobs, Jamya Moore, Daija Treadway, Akilah Hudson; 54.64)

3,200 METERS: Hannah Stuart, Edwardsville, first (11:53.06); Julianna Determan, Edwardsville, second (12:04.78)

100 HURDLES: Amanda Mills, Edwardsville, second (17.12); Jamya Moore, Edwardsville, seventh (19.98)

100 METERS: Aleah Jacobs, Edwardsville, fifth (13.39); Daija Treadway, Edwardsville, seventh (13.78)

800 METERS: Katy Benson, Edwardsville, second (2:41.41); Lauren Ladd, Edwardsville, fourth (2:49.51); Kaitlyn Fusserman, Granite City, ninth (3:03.01); Claire Voyles, Granite City, 10th (3:07.47)

4X200 RELAY: Alton, first (Sierra Stahlschmidt, Alyssa Bean, Corrine Mason-El, Danita Smith; 1:51.49); Edwardsville, seventh (Amanda Mills, Arionne Chapman, Taylor Meek, Gabi Regalado; 2:09.85)

400 METERS: Akilah Hudson, Edwardsville, fifth (1:11.81); Tiana Washington, Edwardsvlle, sixth (1:11.95)

300 HURDLES: Natasha Davis, Edwardsville, first (50.74); Katrina Agustin, Edwardsville, third (52.04); Danita Smith, Alton, seventh (56.92)

1,600 METERS: Julianna Determan, Edwardsville, first (5:34.85); Katelyn Singh, Edwardsville, second (5:51.73)

200 METERS: Arionne Chapman, Edwardsville, fifth (29.35); Jamya Moore, Edwardsville, eighth (30.48)

4X400 RELAY: Alton, second (Lauren Weiner, Danita Smith, Alyssa Bean, Corrine Mason-El; 4:28.35); Edwardsville, fourth (Amanda Mills, Honor Dimick, Haley Allard, Natasha Davis; 4:30.66)

HIGH JUMP: Aleah Jacobs, Edwardsville, fifth (4-3)

LONG JUMP: Natasha Davis, Edwardsville, fourth (14-9.75); Katrina Agustin, Edwardsville, fifth (13-7.5); Alyssa Bean, Alton, sixth (13-7.25)

TRIPLE JUMP: Katrina Agustin, Edwardsville, fourth (29-7.5); Arionna Chapman, Edwardsville, ninth (27-5)

SHOT PUT: Mercedes Velez, Edwardsville, second (33-2.25); Quianna Johnson, Edwardsville, third (32-8)

DISCUS THROW: Mercedes Velez, Edwardsville, second (85-8); Quianna Johnson, Edwardsville, seventh (69-7.25)

