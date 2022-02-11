Edwardsville's cheerleaders placed again in state competition after qualifying from a sectional at Edwardsville. The Tigers always rank with the best in the state in cheerleading competitions each year. EDWARDSVILLE - A K-5th Grade Cheer Clinic is scheduled once again at Edwardsville High School.

The EHS Varsity and JV Cheerleaders now extend the invitation to attend the annual cheer clinic.

The clinic will be conducted by the EHS coaching staff and cheerleaders.

Grades K-5/girls/boys will be split into age-appropriate groups.

CHEER CLINIC:

Saturday, March 19, 2022

1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at EDWARDSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Check-in starts at 12:30 – There will be a 3:30 performance for parents

Package Price: $35, Additional Family Members: $25.

Includes: Clinic, Cheer Clinic T-Shirt, Snack and Drink

There will be a photo prop to snap a picture of your mini cheerleader with her favorite high school cheerleader if you choose

QUESTIONS? Call or Text Stephanie McOlgan 314-220-4663

The form to send back is below:

