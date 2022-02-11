Edwardsville Varsity, Junior Varsity Cheerleaders Set Annual K-5 Clinic For March 19
EDWARDSVILLE - A K-5th Grade Cheer Clinic is scheduled once again at Edwardsville High School.
The EHS Varsity and JV Cheerleaders now extend the invitation to attend the annual cheer clinic.
The clinic will be conducted by the EHS coaching staff and cheerleaders.
Grades K-5/girls/boys will be split into age-appropriate groups.
CHEER CLINIC:
Saturday, March 19, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at EDWARDSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Check-in starts at 12:30 – There will be a 3:30 performance for parents
Package Price: $35, Additional Family Members: $25.
Includes: Clinic, Cheer Clinic T-Shirt, Snack and Drink
There will be a photo prop to snap a picture of your mini cheerleader with her favorite high school cheerleader if you choose
QUESTIONS? Call or Text Stephanie McOlgan 314-220-4663
The form to send back is below:
