SPRINGFIELD – Area unemployment rates stayed low in the month of December 2021 in the latest statistics.

Edwardsville's unemployment rate was a remarkable 2.3 percent, the lowest in the area.

Madison County's unemployment rate stood at 3.3 percent, while Jersey was 3.1 percent, Macoupin County was 3.3 percent, and Calhoun and Greene County 3.4 percent. St. Clair County stood at 4.2 percent.

Alton has a 4.8 percent unemployment rate for December 2021, much better than 8.9 percent in December 2020.

Statewide the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in December 2021, compared to 7.9 percent in 2020.

The unemployment rate decreased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December for the ninth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in thirteen metro areas and down in one.

“We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area December 2021* December 2020** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.3% 5.9% -2.6 Carbondale-Marion 3.8% 6.1% -2.3 Champaign-Urbana 3.2% 5.6% -2.4 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.5% 8.7% -4.2 Danville 4.6% 7.3% -2.7 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.7% 6.1% -2.4 Decatur 5.7% 9.2% -3.5 Elgin 4.4% 7.3% -2.9 Kankakee 4.9% 7.5% -2.6 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 3.7% 6.5% -2.8 Peoria 4.4% 7.4% -3.0 Rockford 6.3% 8.2% -1.9 Springfield 3.9% 7.3% -3.4 St. Louis (IL-Section) 3.5% 6.1% -2.6 Illinois Statewide 4.3% 7.9% -3.6 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – December 2021

Metropolitan Area December December Over-the-Year 2021* 2020** Change Bloomington MSA 87,300 87,900 -600 Carbondale-Marion MSA 59,100 55,800 3,300 Champaign-Urbana MSA 119,500 115,100 4,400 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,654,900 3,490,900 164,000 Danville MSA 26,800 26,100 700 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 182,000 175,800 6,200 Decatur MSA 48,400 46,600 1,800 Elgin Metro Division 248,300 238,800 9,500 Kankakee MSA 44,400 42,000 2,400 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 409,400 395,700 13,700 Peoria MSA 164,600 159,000 Article continues after sponsor message 5,600 Rockford MSA 145,200 138,600 6,600 Springfield MSA 103,900 100,900 3,000 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 234,200 231,100 3,100 Illinois Statewide 5,937,000 5,675,100 261,900 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Dec 2021 Dec 2020 Over the Year Change St. Louis (IL-Section) 3.5 % 6.1 % -2.6 Bond County 3.2 % 5.1 % -1.9 Calhoun County 3.4 % 6.0 % -2.6 Clinton County 2.4 % 4.2 % -1.8 Jersey County 3.1 % 5.9 % -2.8 Macoupin County 3.3 % 5.6 % -2.3 Madison County 3.3 % 6.0 % -2.7 Monroe County 2.1 % 3.9 % -1.8 St. Clair County 4.2 % 6.9 % -2.7 Cities Alton City 4.8 % 8.9 % -4.1 Belleville City 4.7 % 7.4 % -2.7 Collinsville City 3.6 % 6.7 % -3.1 East St. Louis City 6.9 % 11.1 % -4.2 Edwardsville City 2.3 % 4.6 % -2.3 Granite City 4.0 % 7.1 % -3.1 O'Fallon City 3.4 % 5.8 % -2.4 Counties Greene County 3.4 % 5.5 % -2.1 Randolph County 3.0 % 5.2 % -2.2 Washington County 2.1 % 3.4 % -1.3 Other Areas LWIA 21 3.6 % 5.8 % -2.2 LWIA 22 3.3 % 6.0 % -2.7 LWIA 24 3.6 % 6.0 % -2.4 Southwestern EDR 3.5 % 6.0 % -2.5

Metro East Highlights

The December 2021 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.5 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -2.6 percentage points from the December 2020 rate of 6.1 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force decreased by -1,316 in December 2021 to 327,699 from 329,015 in December 2020. The number of employed individuals increased by +7,120 to 316,109 in December 2021 from 308,989 in December 2020. In December 2021, there were 11,590 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -8,436 compared to the 20,026 unemployed in December 2020.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in December 2021 was 234,200 compared to 231,100 in December 2020, which is an increase of +3,100.

Payrolls increased in Government (+1,800), Leisure and Hospitality (+700), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+700), Educational and Health Services (+400), Other Services (+200), and Wholesale Trade (+100). No change was reported in Information or Professional and Business Services.

Employment declined in Financial Activities (-300), Retail Trade (-300), Mining and Construction (-100), and Manufacturing (-100).



Note: Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

