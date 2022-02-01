SPRINGFIELD – Area unemployment rates stayed low in the month of December 2021 in the latest statistics.

Edwardsville's unemployment rate was a remarkable 2.3 percent, the lowest in the area.

Madison County's unemployment rate stood at 3.3 percent, while Jersey was 3.1 percent, Macoupin County was 3.3 percent, and Calhoun and Greene County 3.4 percent. St. Clair County stood at 4.2 percent.

Alton has a 4.8 percent unemployment rate for December 2021, much better than 8.9 percent in December 2020.

Statewide the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in December 2021, compared to 7.9 percent in 2020.

The unemployment rate decreased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December for the ninth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in thirteen metro areas and down in one.

“We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

December 2021*

December 2020**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.3%

5.9%

-2.6

Carbondale-Marion

3.8%

6.1%

-2.3

Champaign-Urbana

3.2%

5.6%

-2.4

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.5%

8.7%

-4.2

Danville

4.6%

7.3%

-2.7

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.7%

6.1%

-2.4

Decatur

5.7%

9.2%

-3.5

Elgin

4.4%

7.3%

-2.9

Kankakee

4.9%

7.5%

-2.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

3.7%

6.5%

-2.8

Peoria

4.4%

7.4%

-3.0

Rockford

6.3%

8.2%

-1.9

Springfield

3.9%

7.3%

-3.4

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.5%

6.1%

-2.6

Illinois Statewide

4.3%

7.9%

-3.6

* Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – December 2021

Metropolitan Area

December

December

Over-the-Year

2021*

2020**

Change

Bloomington MSA

87,300

87,900

-600

Carbondale-Marion MSA

59,100

55,800

3,300

Champaign-Urbana MSA

119,500

115,100

4,400

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,654,900

3,490,900

164,000

Danville MSA

26,800

26,100

700

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

182,000

175,800

6,200

Decatur MSA

48,400

46,600

1,800

Elgin Metro Division

248,300

238,800

9,500

Kankakee MSA

44,400

42,000

2,400

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

409,400

395,700

13,700

Peoria MSA

164,600

159,000

5,600

Rockford MSA

145,200

138,600

6,600

Springfield MSA

103,900

100,900

3,000

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

234,200

231,100

3,100

Illinois Statewide

5,937,000

5,675,100

261,900

*Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

Over the Year Change

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.5 %

6.1 %

-2.6

Bond County

3.2 %

5.1 %

-1.9

Calhoun County

3.4 %

6.0 %

-2.6

Clinton County

2.4 %

4.2 %

-1.8

Jersey County

3.1 %

5.9 %

-2.8

Macoupin County

3.3 %

5.6 %

-2.3

Madison County

3.3 %

6.0 %

-2.7

Monroe County

2.1 %

3.9 %

-1.8

St. Clair County

4.2 %

6.9 %

-2.7

Cities

Alton City

4.8 %

8.9 %

-4.1

Belleville City

4.7 %

7.4 %

-2.7

Collinsville City

3.6 %

6.7 %

-3.1

East St. Louis City

6.9 %

11.1 %

-4.2

Edwardsville City

2.3 %

4.6 %

-2.3

Granite City

4.0 %

7.1 %

-3.1

O'Fallon City

3.4 %

5.8 %

-2.4

Counties

Greene County

3.4 %

5.5 %

-2.1

Randolph County

3.0 %

5.2 %

-2.2

Washington County

2.1 %

3.4 %

-1.3

Other Areas

LWIA 21

3.6 %

5.8 %

-2.2

LWIA 22

3.3 %

6.0 %

-2.7

LWIA 24

3.6 %

6.0 %

-2.4

Southwestern EDR

3.5 %

6.0 %

-2.5

Metro East Highlights

The December 2021 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.5 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -2.6 percentage points from the December 2020 rate of 6.1 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force decreased by -1,316 in December 2021 to 327,699 from 329,015 in December 2020. The number of employed individuals increased by +7,120 to 316,109 in December 2021 from 308,989 in December 2020. In December 2021, there were 11,590 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -8,436 compared to the 20,026 unemployed in December 2020.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in December 2021 was 234,200 compared to 231,100 in December 2020, which is an increase of +3,100.

Payrolls increased in Government (+1,800), Leisure and Hospitality (+700), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+700), Educational and Health Services (+400), Other Services (+200), and Wholesale Trade (+100). No change was reported in Information or Professional and Business Services.

Employment declined in Financial Activities (-300), Retail Trade (-300), Mining and Construction (-100), and Manufacturing (-100).


Note: Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

