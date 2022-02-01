Edwardsville Unemployment Rate 2.3 Percent, Alton Is 4.8 Percent, Madison County 3.3 Percent
SPRINGFIELD – Area unemployment rates stayed low in the month of December 2021 in the latest statistics.
Edwardsville's unemployment rate was a remarkable 2.3 percent, the lowest in the area.
Madison County's unemployment rate stood at 3.3 percent, while Jersey was 3.1 percent, Macoupin County was 3.3 percent, and Calhoun and Greene County 3.4 percent. St. Clair County stood at 4.2 percent.
Alton has a 4.8 percent unemployment rate for December 2021, much better than 8.9 percent in December 2020.
Statewide the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in December 2021, compared to 7.9 percent in 2020.
The unemployment rate decreased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December for the ninth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in thirteen metro areas and down in one.
“We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
Metropolitan Area
December 2021*
December 2020**
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington
3.3%
5.9%
-2.6
Carbondale-Marion
3.8%
6.1%
-2.3
Champaign-Urbana
3.2%
5.6%
-2.4
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
4.5%
8.7%
-4.2
Danville
4.6%
7.3%
-2.7
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
3.7%
6.1%
-2.4
Decatur
5.7%
9.2%
-3.5
Elgin
4.4%
7.3%
-2.9
Kankakee
4.9%
7.5%
-2.6
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
3.7%
6.5%
-2.8
Peoria
4.4%
7.4%
-3.0
Rockford
6.3%
8.2%
-1.9
Springfield
3.9%
7.3%
-3.4
St. Louis (IL-Section)
3.5%
6.1%
-2.6
Illinois Statewide
4.3%
7.9%
-3.6
* Preliminary I ** Revised
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – December 2021
Metropolitan Area
December
December
Over-the-Year
2021*
2020**
Change
Bloomington MSA
87,300
87,900
-600
Carbondale-Marion MSA
59,100
55,800
3,300
Champaign-Urbana MSA
119,500
115,100
4,400
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
3,654,900
3,490,900
164,000
Danville MSA
26,800
26,100
700
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
182,000
175,800
6,200
Decatur MSA
48,400
46,600
1,800
Elgin Metro Division
248,300
238,800
9,500
Kankakee MSA
44,400
42,000
2,400
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
409,400
395,700
13,700
Peoria MSA
164,600
159,000
5,600
Rockford MSA
145,200
138,600
6,600
Springfield MSA
103,900
100,900
3,000
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
234,200
231,100
3,100
Illinois Statewide
5,937,000
5,675,100
261,900
*Preliminary | **Revised
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
Labor Market Area
Dec 2021
Dec 2020
Over the Year Change
St. Louis (IL-Section)
3.5 %
6.1 %
-2.6
Bond County
3.2 %
5.1 %
-1.9
Calhoun County
3.4 %
6.0 %
-2.6
Clinton County
2.4 %
4.2 %
-1.8
Jersey County
3.1 %
5.9 %
-2.8
Macoupin County
3.3 %
5.6 %
-2.3
Madison County
3.3 %
6.0 %
-2.7
Monroe County
2.1 %
3.9 %
-1.8
St. Clair County
4.2 %
6.9 %
-2.7
Cities
Alton City
4.8 %
8.9 %
-4.1
Belleville City
4.7 %
7.4 %
-2.7
Collinsville City
3.6 %
6.7 %
-3.1
East St. Louis City
6.9 %
11.1 %
-4.2
Edwardsville City
2.3 %
4.6 %
-2.3
Granite City
4.0 %
7.1 %
-3.1
O'Fallon City
3.4 %
5.8 %
-2.4
Counties
Greene County
3.4 %
5.5 %
-2.1
Randolph County
3.0 %
5.2 %
-2.2
Washington County
2.1 %
3.4 %
-1.3
Other Areas
LWIA 21
3.6 %
5.8 %
-2.2
LWIA 22
3.3 %
6.0 %
-2.7
LWIA 24
3.6 %
6.0 %
-2.4
Southwestern EDR
3.5 %
6.0 %
-2.5
Metro East Highlights
The December 2021 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.5 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -2.6 percentage points from the December 2020 rate of 6.1 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The labor force decreased by -1,316 in December 2021 to 327,699 from 329,015 in December 2020. The number of employed individuals increased by +7,120 to 316,109 in December 2021 from 308,989 in December 2020. In December 2021, there were 11,590 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -8,436 compared to the 20,026 unemployed in December 2020.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in December 2021 was 234,200 compared to 231,100 in December 2020, which is an increase of +3,100.
Payrolls increased in Government (+1,800), Leisure and Hospitality (+700), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+700), Educational and Health Services (+400), Other Services (+200), and Wholesale Trade (+100). No change was reported in Information or Professional and Business Services.
Employment declined in Financial Activities (-300), Retail Trade (-300), Mining and Construction (-100), and Manufacturing (-100).
Note: Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.
