ST. CHARLES – The Edwardsville High School under-17 summer baseball team lost its second game to the Rawlings Xtreme select team for the second time in as many days, falling to the Xtreme 2-1 in the Saint Louis University/SIU-Edwardsville/Lindenwood University All-College Wood Bat Freedom Classic tournament Sunday morning at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.

Both teams played well again, as the Xtreme followed up on its 1-0 win Saturday evening at Tom Pile Field with another great pitching performance, with Dylan McCammick allowing only one hit while striking out six. Evan Funkhouser also pitched well for the Tigers, throwing a complete game, giving up five hits while fanning five.

Edwardsville had a great chance in the opening inning when, with one out, Funkhouser drew a walk and one out later, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. A fly out to center ended the inning, and in the bottom of the inning, Cameron Roll led off with a single, and Henry McIntosh walked. Funkhouser struck out the next two batters, but Bryce Ruiz, who drove home the only run on Saturday, reached on an infield single to score Roll, making it 1-0 for the Xtreme. A pop out back to Funkhouser ended the inning.

The Xtreme threatened again in the second as, with two out, Trevor Curl reached on an error and Tanner Lukitsch walked, but a pop out to second ended the inning. The two pitchers then dominated the game, with McCammick retiring 13 straight batters, while Funkhouser was able to get key outs, and also got help from his defense, with catcher Jacob Kitchen throwing out a runner on a steal attempt in the fourth. Funkhouser fanned three from the second through the fifth to help keep the score 1-0.

The Xtreme scored another run in the bottom of the sixth, starting when Tyler Cann reached on an error to start the inning, then went to second on another error. Tommy Hillgartner sacrificed Cann to third, and Cann scored on a sacrifice fly to center to make it 2-0. Adam Lange singled and Nic Ondrey drew a walk, but a force play at second ended the inning.

Funkhouser drew a walk to start the Edwardsville seventh, then went to second on a wild pitch one out later. A Kitchen single put runners on the corners, and Lange was brought in to pitch. After a strikeout, Funkhouser scored on another wild pitch to cut the lead to 2-1, but Lange got another strikeout to end the game, preserving the win for the Xtreme.

The Tigers’ under-17 team is now 12-4 on the season.

