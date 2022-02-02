EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville and Triad competitive cheerleading teams are bound to IHSA state competition after the sectional competition held this past weekend at Lucco-Jackson Gym in Edwardsville. The IHSA state finals are set for Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5, at Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington.

New Lenox Lincoln-Way West and Minooka shared the large school division championship as both schools scored 91.23 points. The Tigers came in third with 90.43 points, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East was fourth with 90.27 points and New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central took the fifth and final qualifying berth with 89.67 points. Yorkville came in sixth with 87.97 points, seventh place went to Plainfield East with 84.42 points, Plainfield North was eighth with a score of 83.60 points, Belleville East placed ninth at 82.78 points, and rounding out the top ten was Pekin with 77.67 points. Normal Community was 11th with 72.97 points and Collinsville came in 12th with 72.35 points.

In the co-ed team division, Highland won the team title with 92.98 points, with Plainfield South coming in second at 89.37 points, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community was third with 87.03 points, O'Fallon was right behind in fourth place with 87.00 points and claiming the fifth and final spot was Homewood-Flossmoor with 86.23 points.

Alton came in sixth with 84.52 points, Normal Community West was seventh with 77.20 points, Granite City came in eighth with 76.53 points and Galesburg was ninth with 71.73 points.

The top five in each flight advanced to the state finals next week in suburban Chicago.

The Knights finished fourth in the medium school division to advance to state, while the Tigers were third in the large school division of the competition.

In the small school division, Carterville won with 88.37 points, with Pinckneyville second at 87.77 points, Breese Central was third with 87.37 points, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was in fourth with 85.60 points and DuQuoin claimed the final spot at the state finals with a fifth-place finish with 84.70 points. Lawrenceville was sixth with 83.57 points, the seventh-place went to Carlyle with 82.37 points, Harrisburg came in eighth with 81.80 points, Benton was ninth with 75.30 points and Trenton Wesclin rounded out the top ten with 73.57 points.

In 11th place was Woodlawn at 72.60 points, 12th place went to Flora at 72.03 points, Red Bud was 13th with 71.47 points, Freeburg came in 14th with 69.17 points and Murphysboro was 15th with 68.80 points.

Normal University won the medium school division with 90.73 points, while Waterloo came in second at 88.75 points, Mascoutah was third with 85.40 points, the Knights were right behind in fourth with 85.20 points and Kankakee took the fifth and final qualifying spot with 84.37 points, Mt. Vernon was sixth with 81.95 points, Effingham came in seventh with 81.47 points, Bloomington was eighth at 78.05 points, Civic Memorial finished ninth with 76.67 points and Rantoul completed the top ten with 74.87 points.

Herrin came in 11th with 71.20 points, with Rochester coming in 12th with 66.53 points, Lincoln was 13th with a score of 66.32 points and Jacksonville came in 14th with 66.20 points.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

