Touch a Truck Day 2022

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township’s Eighth Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday at Edwardsville Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville had around 25 vehicles on-site for children to explore and there were many big smiles from the younger population.

The free family event has occurred every year since 2014 except in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic). About 25 trucks were on hand this year, the Cardinal Glennon helicopter was definitely the most popular item of the day.

Each year, Touch-A-Truck brings thousands of people to the park throughout the day.

Emergency vehicles, farm equipment, antique tractors, a helicopter, boom trucks, a crane, line trucks, and more were there and local companies handed out free merchandise to attendees while supplies last.

