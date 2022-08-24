EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township’s 8th Annual Touch-A-Truck event is a month on Saturday, September 24th at Edwardsville Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Planning around 25vehicles will be on site for children to explore throughout the day.

The free, family-oriented event, which has happened every year since 2014 (except in 2020 due to the pandemic), is open to the public. Each year, Touch-A-Truck brings thousands of people to the Park throughout the day. Families and kids are encouraged to check out many vehicles they see every day and others that are not often accessible. Emergency vehicles, farm equipment, antique tractors, boom trucks, line trucks, and more are open to young explorers all day. Local companies will be handing out free merchandise to attendees while supplies last.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the event, children are able to explore a wide range of their favorite vehicles. Previous years have included vehicles like, the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital helicopters and ambulances, fire trucks, a monster truck, box trucks, and a crane, among others, have made appearances.

To help give back to the community, attendees are encouraged to bring pantry stable items and unused diapers to the Township Booth at the entrance to assist in our Thanksgiving baskets and pantry for those in need.

Donations collected through sponsorships are invested in the community to help area seniors and families in need. For more information, please contact Adam Colvin at the Edwardsville Township office at (618) 656-0292.

More like this: