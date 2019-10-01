EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township’s 6th Annual Touch-A-Truck event will

take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at Edwardsville Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road. Nearly 40 vehicles will be on site for children to explore throughout the day.

During the event, children are able to explore a wide range of nearly 40 vehicles.

Some of this year’s lineup includes:

Two helicopters and an ambulance from SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital;

An ambulance and a fire truck from Glen Carbon Fire Protection District;

A monster truck from Dex’s Tree Service;

Tow trucks – a flat bed and a wheel lift - from Cross Auto Body and Towing of Edwardsville;

Mini excavators from Eclipse Car Wash and Korte & Luitjohan of Highand;

Box trucks from Tiger Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning and Helitech;

A flat-bed boom truck from R.P. Lumber;

Bucket trucks from Southwestern Electric Cooperative Inc. and Ameren;

Military vehicles from the Illinois Army National Guard;

First-responder vehicles from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Edwardsville.

The free, family-oriented event, which has happened every year since 2014, is open to the public. Each year, Touch-A-Truck brings thousands of people to the Park throughout the day.

“The Board of Trustees and I are very encouraged by the tremendous community support we’ve received,” Schulte said. “We’re grateful for the interest and enthusiasm this event has generated from the entire community. This is seen in the form of businesses generously sponsoring and attending this event, the vehicle participants,

and the many volunteers and Township staff who are spending their time at the Park on Saturday.”

More than 45 companies and organizations are sponsoring this year’s event. Top sponsors that are providing free event parking and shuttle service to and from Edwardsville High School and Metro East Lutheran High

School parking lots are:

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and JF Electric of Edwardsville are Bulldozer sponsors, making donations of $2,000 or more; Big Rig sponsors making donations of $1,000 include Truck Centers, Inc. of Troy and Gateway Truck &

Refrigeration of Collinsville.

Overflow parking will be available at LeClaire Christian Church in Edwardsville.

This year’s Touch-A-Truck will feature several fun children’s activities, including:

3D car construction and coloring through Metro East Montessori School of Pontoon Beach;

Face-painting by Bright Spot Pediatric Stroke Center of Granite City;

An obstacle course and fun tae kwon do activities provided by Blue Wave Martial Arts & Fitness of Edwardsville

Popcorn, Gaga Pit activities, and a fishing pond staffed by the Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council;

Games and activities hosted by Sylvan Learning Center of Edwardsville:

A crafting station offered by the Edwardsville Children’s Museum.

Edwardsville Township will hand out balloons and host a ceramic car painting station at Pavilion #3 to the left of the Park’s main entrance. SSM Health will host flag football and children’s activities near the Township tent, next to first responders at Parking Lot 1.

TapSnap, a local photo booth rental company, will again be on site offering free event day photos that will be directly uploaded to Facebook. Dinnius Photography of Edwardsville has volunteered to host a children’s activity station and take photos around the Park throughout the day.

Families and kids are encouraged to check out many vehicles they see every day, and others that are not often accessible. Emergency vehicles, farm equipment, antique tractors, boom trucks, line trucks and more are open to young explorers all day. Local companies will be handing out free merchandise to attendees while supplies

last.

Edwardsville High School’s Interact Club and the Key Club, as well as the Southern Illinois University.

Edwardsville Women’s Tennis Team will have volunteers on site assisting with activities and helping throughout the day.

The Township will again be collecting canned foods and non-perishable food items the day of the event. The food donations are used to prepare Thanksgiving baskets for families in need.

“We will again work with Edwardsville School District 7 to identify families in need,” Schulte said. “The support from the community means so much to area children and their families, and the Township is honored to help

with this effort.”

Pig on a Wing, Burgers STL, Homestyle Grill and Mahalo Shaved Ice will have a variety of lunch and snack options available for purchase during the festivities.

Donations collected through sponsorships are invested in the community to help area seniors and families in

need. For more information, please contact Beth Behrhorst at the Edwardsville Township office at (618) 656-

0292.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township

Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

