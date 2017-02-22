WHO: Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles, Glen Ed Ministerial Alliance and representatives Madison County Mental Health Board, National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southwestern Illinois, Edwardsville Police Department, and Chestnut Health Services

WHEN: Today, Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bella Milano Edwardsville, 1063 Illinois 157, Edwardsville, IL 62025

WHAT: Edwardsville Township is hosting a Lunch and Learn Workshop on Mental Health Resources as part of its Social Service Safety Net effort with the Glen Ed Ministerial Alliance. Participants will hear from a panel of experienced individuals that will discuss the different services and resources available for those suffering from mental illnesses in our community. After the panel has finished speaking, there will be a Q&A opportunity. Materials will also be present for participants to take with them on various resources in the community.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

