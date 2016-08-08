EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township is once again sponsoring public safety during this year’s Rotary Criterium taking place on the streets of downtown Edwardsville. “Seeing as the Criterium is a series of high-speed bicycle races and the kid’s races safety is high priority”, said Township Supervisor Frank Miles.

In addition to the sponsorship, the Township will have a booth near the registration area for the kid’s races and is excited to host SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Staff from Cardinal Glennon will be at the booth providing bike helmet safety checks and will teach parents how to correctly fit their children’s helmets. If a child has a helmet that fits incorrectly it can be replaced with a new one and if a child does not own a helmet they can receive one for free while supplies last. The booth will be open from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. and once a participant registers for the race they can come to the booth for their fitting. Siblings are welcome to participate as well.

This is the sixth year for the Criterium and the Township’s second year as a sponsor. “The Criterium is a great event that supports the entire community,” said Supervisor Miles, “We are thrilled about participating and continuing this relationship in the future.” As the public safety sponsor the Township will be supporting all public safety components of the Criterium. This includes the rental and setup of the racecourse barricades, the supplemental EMT presence on the course and the supplemental safety and event security personnel around the perimeter of the course.

For more information about the bike helmet safety checks or helmet fittings during the event, please contact Edwardsville Township at (618) 656-0292.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at (618) 656-0292.

