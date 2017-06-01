EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township Highway Commissioner Danny Picarella announced today that the Edwardsville Township Road and Bridge District will once again be spraying for mosquitos throughout the summer months.

Spraying will begin, weather permitting, on June 5th and continue through the summer on the following dates: June 26, July 17, August 7, August 28, and September 18. The mosquito spraying will begin at 8:30 p.m. and will take place along all roads maintained by the District as well as within Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

Highway Commissioner Picarella calls this spraying for mosquitos, “another service the Road and Bridge District provides to the residents of Edwardsville Township.” Furthermore he states, “The applications are spaced to prevent the development of new mosquito larvae and control the nuisance of an active mosquito population.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Residents are reminded that while these sprayings can help in controlling the mosquito population, individuals should continue to take precautions to protect themselves, such as applying insect repellent and checking their property for pools of stagnant water.

For more information or questions about spraying for mosquitos, please contact the Edwardsville Township Road and Bridge District at (618) 288-9331.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.comor contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

More like this: