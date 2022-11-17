Edwardsville Township Relocating To 900 Hillsboro (Madison County Farm Bureau Building) During Township Hall Renovation.

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township will be moving to the Madison County Farm Bureau building located at 900 Hillsboro Avenue Suite 4 in Edwardsville at the end of November. The Township Supervisor's office will be open for business the entire time, whereas the Township Assessor’s office will be closed from November 21st-23rd. The current office at 300 West Park Street will be open until the end of the day on November 23rd. Then after Thanksgiving, starting Monday, November 28th, operations will begin at 900 Hillsboro Avenue.

“We hope to provide a seamless transition for the community as we move into the temporary office space at the Farm Bureau building,” said Supervisor Kevin Hall.

To travel from 300 West Park Street to 900 Hillsboro, head a block north to Vandalia St. and then go east. When you reach Hillsboro, turn left (north) and the building will be two blocks down on the right.

There will be partial bus service using the Madison County Transit Bus #22 that runs down St. Louis Street, stops at Vandalia Street and Shell Lane, then there would be a five-minute walk to 900 Hillsboro.

The Township hopes to start renovations to Township Hall at 300 West Park Street on December 1, 2022.

