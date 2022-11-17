Edwardsville Township Relocating To 900 Hillsboro (Madison County Farm Bureau Building) During Township Hall Renovation.

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township will be moving to the Madison County Farm Bureau building located at 900 Hillsboro Avenue Suite 4 in Edwardsville at the end of November. The Township Supervisor's office will be open for business the entire time, whereas the Township Assessor’s office will be closed from November 21st-23rd. The current office at 300 West Park Street will be open until the end of the day on November 23rd. Then after Thanksgiving, starting Monday, November 28th, operations will begin at 900 Hillsboro Avenue.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“We hope to provide a seamless transition for the community as we move into the temporary office space at the Farm Bureau building,” said Supervisor Kevin Hall.

Article continues after sponsor message

To travel from 300 West Park Street to 900 Hillsboro, head a block north to Vandalia St. and then go east. When you reach Hillsboro, turn left (north) and the building will be two blocks down on the right.

There will be partial bus service using the Madison County Transit Bus #22 that runs down St. Louis Street, stops at Vandalia Street and Shell Lane, then there would be a five-minute walk to 900 Hillsboro.

The Township hopes to start renovations to Township Hall at 300 West Park Street on December 1, 2022.

More like this:

Edwardsville Township Donates $2,500 To Goshen Market Foundation SAK Lunches Program
Jun 28, 2025
Edwardsville Township Continues Its Partnership With Edwardsville Arts Center
Jun 30, 2025
Edwardsville Township Officials Set to Take Oath of Office on May 19, 2025
May 8, 2025
Edwardsville Township Launches Open Gyms at Airplane Park May 1, 2025
Apr 24, 2025
Township Supervisor Kevin Hall Recaps Time in Office as Four Year Term Comes to an End
May 13, 2025

 