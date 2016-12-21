EDWARDSVILLE - Township Supervisor Frank Miles has announced the Township Board has approved a tax levy representing a 4% reduction at the December 20, 2016 meeting of the Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees, held at the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District, Station 1, in Glen Carbon.

“We have been able to reduce the Township’s burden on our tax payers by taking advantage of several things such as successfully applying for and receiving numerous grants from Madison County, MEPRD, and the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation. In addition, we are able to reduce the amount levied for our Social Security and IMRF Funds,” said Supervisor Miles. “Our IMRF contribution rate has again been reduced, due to the elected officials including myself, the Town Clerk and the Highway Commissioner not receiving this pension benefit.”

While the township’s levy for the General Town Fund and the General Assistance Fund increased slightly, the aggregate levy was a $25,000 reduction when compared to the 2015 Tax Levy. “Increases in our General Assistance Fund comes from the significant increase in homeless and transient cases we are assisting with,” said Supervisor Miles. “These residents come to the Township help with emergency shelter and food.”

In other business, the Board passed an ordinance to establish the maximum reimbursement of all travel, meal, and lodging expenses of all officers and employees of the Township. “The Local Government Travel Expense Control Act requires non-home rule units of government to pass an ordinance to regulate these expenses,” said Supervisor Miles. “While our travel policy did include restriction on reimbursement, this ordinance establishes the rates determined by the Federal Travel Regulation and maintained by the United States General Services Administration as the maximum an official or employee may be reimburse for. The act also requires the board to approve any expense of any elected official.”

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

